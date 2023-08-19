Edroy Otto Schroedter • December 22, 1930 - August 17, 2023

Edroy Otto Schroedter passed away peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning. Edroy was born December 22, 1930 to Edwin and Norma Schroedter near Nordheim, Texas. He grew up on the family farm near Tynan, Texas and graduated Mathis High school in 1948 and served as the Senior Class president. On October 28, 1950 he married the love of his life, Norma Jane Dieringer, at the Peace Church in Tynan, where they remained faithful members of that congregation for many years. He maintained the church grounds, sang in the choir, and rang the church bell most Sunday mornings. Edroy worked for the Bee County Co-op as the assistant manager over-seeing the management of the farm supply and hardware store in Tynan, eventually taking over as general manager before retiring. He also acted as agronomist/IPM director for many farmers in and around Bee and San Patricio counties. Edroy watched over hundreds of acres of row crops for farmers in the area, but he loved scouting cotton the most. He introduced the concept of pest management to many farmers and helped them bring in successful crops. He served on advisory boards to several seed companies and Agricultural chemical manufacturers.
After retirement, he and Norma enjoyed square dancing along with other family members. They also enjoyed visiting parks and bird watching. Edroy served as a member of the Skidmore – Tynan School Board, and as its president. He proudly presented his sons with their high school diplomas. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
