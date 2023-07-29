Genevieve Lucille Matus Buenger • October 31, 1934 -July 27, 2023

Genevieve Lucille Matus Buenger, 88, passed away on July 27, 2023. She was born on October 31, 1934 in Ganado to the Otto O. and Sophie Sablatura Matus. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters.
Genevieve enjoyed doing puzzles, playing Bingo and dominoes, crocheting, gambling, and frying chicken on Sunday for family and friends. She loved her family and Buenger Spritzers!
She is survived by her daughters Dianne Sims (Gary), Rose Anne Krauskopf (Glenn), Pat Bennett (Steve), Carol Koudela (Paul), Sandy Reese (Gary) and son Glenn Buenger (Tyann); brother Johnny Matus (Betty); sisters- in-law Mary Lue Matus and Patty Matus; special family friends Rose Marie Strnadel, Rodney, Jeff, Scott and Greg Strnadel; 18 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James E. Buenger, brothers Jerome Matus, Eugene Matus, Sonny Matus; sister Josephine Janak; and special family friend R. J. Strnadel, Jr.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be offered 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Hillje. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am with Rev. Wayne Flagg officiating. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Jonathan Kasper, Chad Koudela, Randall Krauskopf, Robby Drapela, Tyler Roome, Kyle Koudela, Coby Kana, Dustin Kana, Coy Sims and Jacob Bennett. Honorary bearers are Rodney Strnadel, Jeff Strnadel, Scott Strnadel, Greg Strnadel, Stephen Peoples, Kenny Frels.
Donations in memory of Genevieve Buenger may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 270 St. Andrews St., El Campo, TX 77437
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, TX 979-543-3681.
