Genevieve Lucille Matus Buenger • October 31, 1934 -July 27, 2023

Genevieve Lucille Matus Buenger, 88, passed away on July 27, 2023. She was born on October 31, 1934 in Ganado to the Otto O. and Sophie Sablatura Matus. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters.

Genevieve enjoyed doing puzzles, playing Bingo and dominoes, crocheting, gambling, and frying chicken on Sunday for family and friends. She loved her family and Buenger Spritzers!

