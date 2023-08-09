Annie Bilicek Fucik July 18, 1920 - August 5, 2023

Annie Bilicek Fucik of New Taiton died August 5, 2023 at the age of 103 years. She was born July 18, 1920 on the family farm in Hungerford to Joseph and Louise Zahradnik Bilicek. She was a member of the KJZT Society and St. John Altar Society.
Annie was truly a life-long farmer and rancher, having been raised on the farm where as children, she and her siblings did everything from picking/chopping cotton, raising chickens, milking cows and tending the family vegetable garden and flowerbeds. Even in her late years, she could still be found working her vegetable garden and flower beds, or in the kitchen cooking. You never left her home hungry or empty handed.
She is survived by her sons Pete Fucik, (Nell St. Cyr) of Richmond, Joe Fucik of Wharton, Jimmie Fucik (Gracie) of La Grange, Larry Fucik (Lynn)of New Taiton and David Fucik of New Taiton; sisters Louise Merta and Georgia Hickl; Grandchildren Chip Fucik, Jody Fuechec (Sandra), Thomas Fucik, Glen Fucik, Tim Fucik (Sarah), Tracy Lutkenhaus (Robert), Jimmie Eric Fucik (Laura), Chad Fucik (Amy), Brad Bennetsen (Ashley), Stephanie Janssen (Kyle), Jessica Fucik (Garrison), Allison Fucik; Great-grandchildren Jared Fuechec (Sara), Caitlyn Wade (Harley), Zachary Fuechec, Addyson Fucik, Willa Fucik, Alyssa Cantu, Abby Cantu, Andrew Bennetsen, Ryan Lutkenhaus, Mary Lutkenhaus, Lucy Lutkenhaus, Ava Fucik, Jack Fucik, Dawson Fucik, Case Janssen and Sadie Janssen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete Paul Fucik; sisters Josephine Hlavinka, Mary Jo Merta, Janie Leschper and Rosie Merta and brother Jerry Joseph Bilicek.
Visitation will begin 5pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Triska Funeral Home, with a Rosary being recited at 6pm. The Funeral Mass will be 3pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at St. John Catholic Church, New Taiton, with Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Chip Fucik, Jody Fuechec, Thomas Fucik, Glen Fucik, Tim Fucik, Jimmie Eric Fucik, Chad Fucik, and Kyle Janssen. Honorary bearers will be Kathy Rives, Sheryl Carnes, Karen Zapalac, Linda Baisa, Alan Dincans, Mike Hejl and her nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in memory of Annie Fucik may be made to St. John Catholic Church, New Taiton. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, TX 979-543-3681.
To send flowers to the family of Annie Fucik, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.