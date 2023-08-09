Annie Bilicek Fucik July 18, 1920 - August 5, 2023

Annie Bilicek Fucik of New Taiton died August 5, 2023 at the age of 103 years. She was born July 18, 1920 on the family farm in Hungerford to Joseph and Louise Zahradnik Bilicek. She was a member of the KJZT Society and St. John Altar Society.

Annie was truly a life-long farmer and rancher, having been raised on the farm where as children, she and her siblings did everything from picking/chopping cotton, raising chickens, milking cows and tending the family vegetable garden and flowerbeds. Even in her late years, she could still be found working her vegetable garden and flower beds, or in the kitchen cooking. You never left her home hungry or empty handed.

