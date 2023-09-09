Keith Alan Junot September 5, 1959 - September 6, 2023

Keith Alan Junot, 64, was born in south Louisiana in the town of Rayne, which among other things is known as the frog capital of the world.
He graduated from El Campo High School in 1978 and went to Wharton County Junior College on a full jazz drum scholarship. He played with his first band, “The Possum Creek Wranglers”.
Keith grew up in Texas. He lived in Alaska for 26 years, winning the AK State fiddling contest for two years in a row. He was named the 2019 Instrumentalist of the Year and was inducted into the Texas Musicians Hall of Fame. Also in 2019, he was inducted into the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest in Lawton, OK. He was inducted into the Fiddler’s Frolics Hall of Fame this year in 2023. His father was inducted in 1988, posthumously.
He won numerous contests from early on and became a professional musician, having played all over the United States, Canada and Alaska.
He opened for numerous acts such as Brooks and Dunn, Restless Heart, Montgomery Gentry, Aaron Tippin, Jerry Jeff Walker, John Michael Montgomery, Ronnie Milsap, Reba McEntire and many more.
Keith was in the very first Fiddler’s Frolics at Weeds Hall in 1971 at the age of 12. His musical influences include his dad, Ed Junot, “The Fiddlin’ Cajun”, Frenchie Burke, Doug Kershaw, Johnny Gimble and Dale Morris.
He is survived by his mother, Patsy Junot; daughter, Heather Phillips; two grandchildren; brother, Randy Junot and wife Laure; sister, Michelle King and husband Wayne; nieces and nephews, Russell Junot Jr., Garrett King, Kaylee King, Timmy Leach, Holden Autry, Brandon Autry and Kasey Rodriguez.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Ed Junot; brother, Russell Junot; paternal grandparents, Volcar and Lena Junot; maternal grandparents, Ike and Annie Sablatura and aunts, Lou Gardner, Leola Leger and Dolores Faler.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 11 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 12 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Keith Junot may be made to help assist the family defray funeral expenses.
To plant a tree in memory of Keith Junot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.