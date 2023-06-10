Allen Richard Zieschang February 16, 1963 - June 8, 2023

Allen Richard Zieschang of Danevang passed away June 8, 2023 at the age of 60. He was born February 16, 1963 in El Campo to A. R. and Kathryn Borak Zieschang. He was a lifelong Rice Farmer.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marsha Treybig Zieschang of Danevang; step-son Wesley Branscum & wife Jill of Edna; grandchildren Kimber and Wyatt Branscum; sisters Carol Zieschang Tomlinson and Sarah Zieschang Bender, both of El Campo; niece Hope Tomlinson and nephew Will Tomlinson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will begin 4 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 at Triska Funeral Home with a Parish Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at St. John Catholic Church in Taiton with Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Will Tomlinson, Hope Tomlinson, Michael Steffek, Mark Alan Cochrum, Rolly Piloto and Matthew Lutringer. Honorary bearers will be Wesley Branscum, Wyatt Branscum, Kimber Branscum, Jill Branscum and Ace Branscum.
Donations in memory of Allen Zieschang may be made to Hospice of South Texas-Dornberg Center.
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, 979-543-3681.
