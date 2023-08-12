Dalton Fred Polasek • January 19, 1952 - July 25, 2023

Dalton Fred Polasek, Jr., age 71, passed away peacefully in Houston on July 25, 2023 due to complications from Parkinsons. Dalton was born on January 19, 1952 in El Campo to Dalton and Loretta Polasek.

Dalton graduated from Louise High School as Valedictorian of his 1970 class. He received numerous athletic and academic awards during his four years. He graduated from the University of Texas with a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering in 1975. While he was an undergrad, Dalton participated in intermural sports where he made lifelong friendships. He was quarterback of the award-winning flag football team and a member of the championship softball team of 1973-1974. Dalton married Debbie Mertz on August 23, 1985.

