Dalton Fred Polasek • January 19, 1952 - July 25, 2023

Dalton Fred Polasek, Jr., age 71, passed away peacefully in Houston on July 25, 2023 due to complications from Parkinsons. Dalton was born on January 19, 1952 in El Campo to Dalton and Loretta Polasek.
Dalton graduated from Louise High School as Valedictorian of his 1970 class. He received numerous athletic and academic awards during his four years. He graduated from the University of Texas with a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering in 1975. While he was an undergrad, Dalton participated in intermural sports where he made lifelong friendships. He was quarterback of the award-winning flag football team and a member of the championship softball team of 1973-1974. Dalton married Debbie Mertz on August 23, 1985.
Dalton enjoyed an illustrious forty-five-year career in the oil industry. In 1975, he started his career as a Reservoir Engineer for Amoco Production Company. 1983-91 He was Manager of Planning and Business Development for Mark Producing Company. 1991-94 Dalton was director of Gulf Coast Acquisitions and Engineering for General Atlantic Resources. 1994-96 He was Vice President of Engineering for SMR Energy. 1996-2001 He was the Vice President of Gulf Coast Engineering for Basin Exploration. 2001-04 Dalton served as Senior Vice President of Operations with Mariner Energy and was promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations and Exploration. In 2005, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In 2011 he joined Sequitur Energy as Chief Operating Officer until his retirement in 2019.
Dalton was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer. As his Parkinsons progressed, he exchanged those hobbies for less physical ones such as gambling, traveling, and wine collecting. His favorite places to visit were Las Vegas, Napa Valley, and the Caribbean Islands.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Dalton and Loretta Gaas Polasek; his brother, Michael Polasek. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Polasek; step-mother, Bernice Hanzelka Polasek; daughter, Paige Polasek Trieglaff and husband Brian; daughter, Meredith Hancock; grandchildren, Asher, Parker, and Emerson.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, Md. 21741, MichaelJFox.org/donate or M.D. Anderson Cancer Research, 1515 Holcombe Blvd. Houston TX. 77030
Dalton’s Celebration of Life will be held at St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 10503 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77042 at 2 p.m. on August 14, 2023.
Knowing Dalton, you had the privilege of witnessing his strength, resilience and witty sense of humor. We have been so touched by all the visits, stories and memories people have shared. The family appreciates all your thoughts, prayers and support.
