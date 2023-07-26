Joy Marentze Andersen-Rodriguez • August 29, 1946 - July 17, 2023

In Loving Memory of Joy Marentze Andersen-Rodriguez.

With hearts filled with gratitude for a life well-lived, we celebrate the joyful journey of our beloved Joy Marentze Andersen-Rodriguez, who has now reunited with her beloved Lord and Savior. Born in El Campo on August 29, 1946, to the late Adolph Mads Andersen and Mary Louise Calderon Andersen, Joy’s vibrant spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

