Joy Marentze Andersen-Rodriguez • August 29, 1946 - July 17, 2023

In Loving Memory of Joy Marentze Andersen-Rodriguez.
With hearts filled with gratitude for a life well-lived, we celebrate the joyful journey of our beloved Joy Marentze Andersen-Rodriguez, who has now reunited with her beloved Lord and Savior. Born in El Campo on August 29, 1946, to the late Adolph Mads Andersen and Mary Louise Calderon Andersen, Joy’s vibrant spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.
Throughout her remarkable life, Joy achieved great heights and left a mark on those she touched. She graduated from El Campo High School in 1964 and went on to earn both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Political Science from Southwest Texas State (now Texas State). As an inspiring educator, she devoted over 30 years to teaching in the Eagle Pass School District and also shared her knowledge part-time at Sul Ross State University.
One of her proudest accomplishments was leading a thriving Mock Trial program, where her students competed with schools statewide. She organized fundraisers to take her teams to Washington DC, instilling in them a deep appreciation for our nation’s history and political system. Her passion for education and unwavering dedication to her students were awe-inspiring.
Joy’s free spirit, humor and infectious enthusiasm drew people to her like a magnet. Her children, nieces, and nephews idolized her, as well as many others who were fortunate enough to cross her path. Joy had an adventurous side too, with a love for rodeos, horses, and ranching and fearlessly piloted airplanes after mastering flying lessons.
A true rock and roll enthusiast, Joy managed a record store in Houston during the 70s, earning her free records and concert tickets – a dream come true for any music lover. Her diverse talents knew no bounds; she professionally managed a Spanish rock band called Zaro, assisting them in producing their first record and filming music videos.
Upon retirement, Joy settled in the Austin area, cherishing moments spent with her children, Tanya and Danny as well as grandchildren, Dillon and Hunter. She loved attending her grandson Dillon’s rodeos and football games throughout high school and shared countless weekends watching college and NFL football with her other grandson, Hunter. One of her greatest joys was experiencing live events and concerts with her family, especially her son Danny, creating unforgettable memories together.
A natural conversationalist, Joy’s best friend and confidante was her baby sister Jean, with whom she laughed and reminisced late into many a night. Joy’s life was a tapestry of love, laughter, strength and cherished connections.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Aunt Marentze, Uncle Wilbur Webb, her daughter Tanya O’Neal Zella, and former husbands Carlton Early O’Neal and Dan Rodriguez. She leaves behind her adoring son Danny Rodriguez, cherished grandsons Dillon and Hunter Zella, son-in-law Randy Zella, and beloved siblings Jane Andersen Clipson, Judy Andersen Tines, Jean Andersen, and Andy Andersen, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
As we bid farewell to this remarkable soul, we invite friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating Joy’s life at the scheduled services in Triska Funeral Home in El Campo, TX on July 29th at 10am. Though she may be gone from our sight, Joy’s radiant spirit will forever live on in our hearts.
To plant a tree in memory of Joy • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
