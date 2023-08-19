Dexter Rhey Polk • January 18, 1931 - August 14, 2023

Dexter Rhey Polk, 92, of Houston, passed away on August 14th, 2023. He was born January 18th, 1931 in Taylor to Velma Louis Echols Polk and Dexter Rhey Polk Sr.
Dexter’s early childhood included moving around often as was commonplace in the oil patch. The family eventually made a home in Alice. Dexter graduated from William Adams High School in 1948. After graduating, Dexter attended Texas A&I in Kingsville where he was president of his fraternity, Kappa Sigma Nu, and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Dexter’s professional career included many accomplishments. He worked for over 20 years for Dresser Industries which included numerous management positions. In the 1960’s he lived in Calgary, Canada and oversaw operations throughout the Rocky Mountains. After leaving Dresser Industries, Dexter moved back to Alice, TX to become Senior Vice President of Pride Oil Well Services. As Senior Vice President, over the next two decades, Dexter was instrumental in the operations of the company and the overall growth.
Dexter lived life to the fullest. He had a passion for aviation from a very young age. He earned his pilot’s license in his late teens and became multi engine and instrument rated, going as far as to accomplish a commercial pilot’s certificate.
While living in Canada, Dexter developed a love of skiing which he continued throughout his life.
He enjoyed the outdoors and traveling with his wife, Mary Ann. Two of his fondest memories were when he and Mary Ann traveled to the Holy Land as well as a cruise on the Danube River.
Dexter was an avid golfer and after retirement enjoyed playing regularly with a close group of friends.
Dexter is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Sykora), sons, Mark, Myles, Matt and Kevin (Dariela); Grandchildren, Rawley Anne, Isabel, Liam and Katalina. He is preceded in death by his sister Louis Hammock.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Monday, August 21 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 W Church St. El Campo, TX 77437, with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to your church or charity will be appreciated. The family thanks Caring Touch Hospice and Cornerstone Caregiving for all the help and support they provided.
