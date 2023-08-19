Dexter Rhey Polk • January 18, 1931 - August 14, 2023

Dexter Rhey Polk, 92, of Houston, passed away on August 14th, 2023. He was born January 18th, 1931 in Taylor to Velma Louis Echols Polk and Dexter Rhey Polk Sr.

Dexter’s early childhood included moving around often as was commonplace in the oil patch. The family eventually made a home in Alice. Dexter graduated from William Adams High School in 1948. After graduating, Dexter attended Texas A&I in Kingsville where he was president of his fraternity, Kappa Sigma Nu, and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.

