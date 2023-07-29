Lewis Eddy Green • December 7, 1936 -July 25, 2023

Eddy Green joined his beloved Dody just 12 weeks to the day after her passing.

Born and raised in Goldthwaite, Texas, Eddy moved to Houston at the age of 18 to join Southern Pacific Railroad. Soon he met the love of his life, Dolores Ann (nee Slovak). They were wed in Nada, Texas at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on April 22, 1957. Over the next 66 years they raised four children and mentored seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

