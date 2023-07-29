Lewis Eddy Green • December 7, 1936 -July 25, 2023

Eddy Green joined his beloved Dody just 12 weeks to the day after her passing.
Born and raised in Goldthwaite, Texas, Eddy moved to Houston at the age of 18 to join Southern Pacific Railroad. Soon he met the love of his life, Dolores Ann (nee Slovak). They were wed in Nada, Texas at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on April 22, 1957. Over the next 66 years they raised four children and mentored seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
His 42-year career culminated in a supervisory role in Hazardous Materials. He was on call for derailments nationwide. He conducted HazMat training at Texas A&M and in other states to firefighters and local first responders.
Eddy was a gentle man with a positive demeanor and a gentleman with humility and respect for all who were lucky to know him. He was outgoing and gregarious with a wry and sly sense of humor. Well respected in the community, he once served as the president of his local HOA.
Eddy is survived by four children: daughter Karla Kresta (Gene) of Moulton, Texas; sons {Lewis} Keith Green of Cypress and Kenneth Green (Barbara) of Tomball; and daughter Kerry Green (Kevin Endsley) of Rosehill. Seven grandchildren: Bridget Brosh (Mike) and Dena Kresta (Elvis Brooks) of Moulton, Texas; Megan Green (Travis McCaleb) and Aaron Green of Shiro, Texas; Courtney Sanders (Sam Vargas) of Cypress, Texas; Josh Meeks (Amy) and Ryan Endsley of Austin, Texas. Eddy is also survived by 15 beloved great grandchildren.
A private burial will be held for immediate family in El Campo. Friends, family, neighbors and well-wishers are invited to stop by at their leisure to a Celebration of Life open house to be held from noon - 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 6 at Grand Rose Events, 19829 FM 2920 in Tomball, Texas 77377.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Eddy’s name to a charity of your choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.