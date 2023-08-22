Tina Mae Miller Rodriguez

Tina Mae Miller Rodriguez of El Campo died August 16, 2023 at the age of 43. She was born February 29, 1980 in Smithville to Kenneth and Linda Wobus Miller. She was a contractor for brush removal.

She is survived by her parents, husband of seven years, Raymond Rodriguez; children Keith Allen Miller, Alexis Ann Patterson and Tanner West Patterson; step-children Christopher Allen Rodriguez and wife Nikole, Raylissa Ray Rodriguez, and Raymond Allen Rodriguez; grandchildren Dorothy Ann Miles, Charlie Mae Miles, and Ada Jo Allen Miles; step-grandchildren Nova Lynn Rodriguez, Christopher Allen Rodriguez, Jr., Ruby Marie Rodriguez, and Cooper Allen Rodriguez; sisters Elizabeth Ann Tompkins and husband Narlen, Tonia Michelle Godbey and husband Brent, and Debra Jean Miller and husband B.J. Mitchell.

