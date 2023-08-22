Tina Mae Miller Rodriguez of El Campo died August 16, 2023 at the age of 43. She was born February 29, 1980 in Smithville to Kenneth and Linda Wobus Miller. She was a contractor for brush removal.
She is survived by her parents, husband of seven years, Raymond Rodriguez; children Keith Allen Miller, Alexis Ann Patterson and Tanner West Patterson; step-children Christopher Allen Rodriguez and wife Nikole, Raylissa Ray Rodriguez, and Raymond Allen Rodriguez; grandchildren Dorothy Ann Miles, Charlie Mae Miles, and Ada Jo Allen Miles; step-grandchildren Nova Lynn Rodriguez, Christopher Allen Rodriguez, Jr., Ruby Marie Rodriguez, and Cooper Allen Rodriguez; sisters Elizabeth Ann Tompkins and husband Narlen, Tonia Michelle Godbey and husband Brent, and Debra Jean Miller and husband B.J. Mitchell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.