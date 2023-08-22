Paul Henry Holub, 76, of Glen Flora passed peacefully on August 12, 2023, surrounded by family. Paul was born on February 10, 1947, in El Campo to the late Edward Jerome Holub and Mary Alice Filak Holub.
He attended St. Philip Catholic School, Crescent School, and graduated from El Campo High School. After high school, Paul joined the working class beginning with Pitney Bowes. He moved on to the oil industry and worked as an offshore production foreman.
Along the way, Paul and his daughter had a great time operating John’s Country Store and Saloon in Egypt, Texas. During semi-retirement, he enjoyed working for his friend, and neighbor, as a driver for Glen Flora Farms. He came out of full retirement to work for Steve and Melissa Weinheimer, owners of Mineral Springs Casting Co., where he absolutely loved the owners, the work and the fellow employees that he dearly regarded not only as friends, but family as well.
Paul loved all animals. He started rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife from an early age. He would fix them up and release them. He carried this passion, and skill, into adulthood. Paul was known in Glen Flora as the guy who would rehabilitate and release any hurt or abandoned wildlife brought to his door. He happily, and wholeheartedly, shared his gift.
Paul was always quick with a joke, and loved to live big, but simple. He enjoyed RVing and loved fishing even more. He loved music and was also very fond of singing karaoke, especially songs by Kenny Rogers, whom he favored and was often mistaken for. However, his favorite pastime was sitting on his front porch with his wife Vickie watching all the different types of birds that frequented their feeders, while his sweet, pretty girl Penny enjoyed being outdoors with her favorite human.
Paul is survived by his beautiful wife of 33 years, Vickie Holub of Glen Flora; and his beloved family; daughters, Deborah “Lucki” Krenek and Shana O’Roark of Granbury; sister and sister-in-law, Veronica Holub and Dawn Dunleavy of Rockport; Godson, “Big John” Woodman and wife Lucy of Katy; and grandson, Christian Peschon of Granbury. His pride and joy also included his precious little fur-baby, Penny; his buddy and comrade in tomfoolery, Roger Ray the Parrot; and his goofy, but loving grand-dog Doddie, that was quite fond of him.
At Paul’s request, there will be no services as he felt there is no need for mourning his passing. Instead, he wanted everyone to spend time with family and friends, living and loving life like he did. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local rescue or to the Texas Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation at 1-830-336-2725 or https://www.wildlife-rescue.org/donate/
