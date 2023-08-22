Paul Henry Holub

Paul Henry Holub, 76, of Glen Flora passed peacefully on August 12, 2023, surrounded by family. Paul was born on February 10, 1947, in El Campo to the late Edward Jerome Holub and Mary Alice Filak Holub.

He attended St. Philip Catholic School, Crescent School, and graduated from El Campo High School. After high school, Paul joined the working class beginning with Pitney Bowes. He moved on to the oil industry and worked as an offshore production foreman.

