Deborah Sue Carroll Broadway • February 19, 1951 - September 10, 2023

Deborah Sue Carroll Broadway was born in El Campo, TX on February 19, 1951, to Mr. and Mrs. John Samuel Carroll, Jr. From that point forward she was befriended by many, caused some hijinks, had a lot of laughs, broke a couple of hearts, and had some experiences she may have sworn to her friends to never tell her children. From the Lewisville Rock Festival of 1969, to Willie Nelson’s first picnic, Debbie always made the scene and was the prettiest hippie chic in town.

In 1971 she met the love her life and partner in cool, James Dudley Broadway. For the past 50 years Deb and James loved, vibed, and built their own blue heaven. In the midst of this groover’s paradise, Deb and James had two wonderful children, or as Deb would call them, her precious jewels. Many joys were had, and she was able to show them the beauty of diversity, love, hard work, and the importance of family.

