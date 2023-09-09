Rev. Bennie Ray Brown September 16, 1960 - August 30, 2023

Rev. Bennie Ray Brown, 62, of El Campo born September 16, 1960 to Bradie Lee Moss & Clarence Brown Sr. in Bradley, AR passed away August 30, 2023 at his residence. Rev. Brown’s homegoing service will be held Saturday, September 9, 11 a.m. at New Hope Community Church of Wharton, with burial following at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 979-532-2715.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Holy items stolen at St. Robert’s
- Family life helps power EC worker through day
- Player of the Week: Week 2
- Silent alarm at Shoppa’s helps ECPD arrest three
- Ambulance backlog leaves EMS dept. in need
- Accused of deadly drunken wreck, mom back in jail
- Alleged gas station hold up could mean life for Wharton teen
- Wanda Nadine Brod • July 20, 1934 - September 4, 2023
- Wrong way firestarter told to behave for next five years
- Continued dryness, fire danger prompts city disaster declaration
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.