Rev. Bennie Ray Brown September 16, 1960 - August 30, 2023

Rev. Bennie Ray Brown, 62, of El Campo born September 16, 1960 to Bradie Lee Moss & Clarence Brown Sr. in Bradley, AR passed away August 30, 2023 at his residence. Rev. Brown’s homegoing service will be held Saturday, September 9, 11 a.m. at New Hope Community Church of Wharton, with burial following at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 979-532-2715.

