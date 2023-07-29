Larry Ray Karasek • October 28, 1945-July 25, 2023

Larry Ray Karasek, 77, of El Campo, passed away July 25, 2023. He was born on October 28, 1945 in East Bernard to the late Joe and Annie Hanzelka Karasek. Larry was an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam and worked for 27 years at Sears as a service technician.
Larry was a devoted husband, father, brother, Uncle Boots and friend. Anyone who was blessed to know Larry knew he would help anyone with anything. He was a member of the Blessing American Legion Post where he enjoyed going to meetings, barbecue cookoffs, and socializing with the members. He spent many early mornings at Daylight Donuts, drinking coffee and visiting with friends – so much in fact that he considered them family as well. There was nothing he couldn’t fix as he proved in his years at Sears and all the years since he retired. He had a green thumb and could grow anything, but was especially proud of his bird of paradise and his lemon tree. He enjoyed going to his bay house to fish, grill, mow lawns, and visit with the neighbors. He loved watching the Astros whether they were winning or losing. He enjoyed a good drink of scotch when barbequing on his patio. He loved his family – his wife, siblings, children, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his cat, Fluff. We will miss him terribly, but he will be forever in our hearts.
