Mandy Leigh Welfel • October 6, 1981 - August 6, 2023

Mandy Leigh Welfel peacefully passed away surrounded by family on August 6, 2023, at the age of 41 years old. She was born on October 6, 1981 in Wharton, Texas to Paul and Laurie Cerny.

She is survived by her parents Paul and Laurie Cerny of Louise; son Dylan Davidson of Louise; sister Melinda Page and husband Allen of Lorena; brother Kurt Cerny and wife Coral of Danevang; nephews Cody, Jacob and Ryan Page of Lorena; nephews Case and Carter Cerny of Danevang; grandmothers Gladys Blumrick and Joan Cerny both of El Campo; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by grandfathers Leonard Blumrick and Sylvester Cerny.

