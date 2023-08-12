Mandy Leigh Welfel • October 6, 1981 - August 6, 2023

Mandy Leigh Welfel peacefully passed away surrounded by family on August 6, 2023, at the age of 41 years old. She was born on October 6, 1981 in Wharton, Texas to Paul and Laurie Cerny.
She is survived by her parents Paul and Laurie Cerny of Louise; son Dylan Davidson of Louise; sister Melinda Page and husband Allen of Lorena; brother Kurt Cerny and wife Coral of Danevang; nephews Cody, Jacob and Ryan Page of Lorena; nephews Case and Carter Cerny of Danevang; grandmothers Gladys Blumrick and Joan Cerny both of El Campo; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by grandfathers Leonard Blumrick and Sylvester Cerny.
Mandy was passionate about caring for people with disabilities, and this is where she focused most of her career. She also had a creative and entrepreneurial spirit and loved working in the resale industry in a variety of ways, including opening up and managing her own store. Mandy loved reading and cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and she had a big heart for animals. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially garage sale shopping with her grandmother. Her son Dylan was the light of her life.
Visitation will be from 12 – 2 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Triska Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held with the family.
Pallbearers will be Brent Cerny, Bryce Cerny, Brian Mach, Matthew Blumrick, Tyler Collins and Carl Morrison. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Korenek, Josh Phillips, and Gale Wolter.
Donations may be made in Mandy’s memory to Boarding for Rescues and Animal Welfare.
To plant a tree in memory of Mandy • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
