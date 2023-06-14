Metta Charlotte Moore February 12, 1950 - June 4, 2023

Metta Cholette Moore age 73, of San Antonio peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Metta was born on February 12, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Robert Oscar Berney, Jr. and Grace Carroll Berney. She briefly attended The Hockaday School in Dallas and then went to El Campo High School where she graduated in 1968.
While at El Campo High School, Metta met and formed a lifelong friendship with four special classmates. These five great friends enjoyed a lifetime of special memories including annual get togethers. They remained close to Metta after her diagnosis with Alzheimers during the last couple of years of her life.
After high school, Metta studied at Stephens College in Missouri. She resided in Houston for many years, and then moved to San Antonio. She also lived in Rockport, where she enjoyed spending time on the coast, and which had been a part of her life since childhood. Metta had a talent for interior decorating and blessed many people throughout her life with her beautiful design skills.
She is survived by her sister, Carroll B. Appling; niece and nephew, Meredith Appling Davis and John Wesley Appling; and grandnephews, Lukas, Michael and Nathan Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Jack Lander, Jr. of Houston.
The family is grateful for the many people who have been such wonderful friends over the years, and also extend a special thanks to Tabitha and Ben and the wonderful caregivers who lovingly cared for Metta during her final year.
A small private celebration of life service will be held in Rockport in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Metta’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association
