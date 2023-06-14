Metta Charlotte Moore February 12, 1950 - June 4, 2023

Metta Cholette Moore age 73, of San Antonio peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Metta was born on February 12, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Robert Oscar Berney, Jr. and Grace Carroll Berney. She briefly attended The Hockaday School in Dallas and then went to El Campo High School where she graduated in 1968.

