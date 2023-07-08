Charles Edwin Bard July 20, 1927 - July 5, 2023

Charles Edwin Bard, 95 of El Campo passed away on July 5, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1927 in El Campo to the late Emanuel and Jessie Bard. He served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Miami in the Pacific during WWII.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Connie Brugger and husband Raymond of Houston; grandchildren, Jarett Brugger of Sherman and Tricia Springer of Austin; great-grandchildren, Chase Springer, Avery Springer and Madison Brugger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel and Jessie Bard and wife Vernell Bard.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Monday, July 10 at First Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jarett Brugger, Chase Springer, Philip Miller, Kirk House, Bradley Miller and Calvin Borak. Honorary pallbearer will be Chris Torres.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.