Frank James Tvrdik Jr., 83, of Rosharon, passed away on August 14, 2023. He was born on June 22, 1940 in Louise to Frank Sr. and Carmine Tvrdik. Frank was an entrepreneur, great father and husband. He devoted his later years, after retiring, to taking care of his ailing wife.
Frank is survived by his sons, Randall Tvrdik and Ronald Tvrdik and wife Jacci; grandchildren, Tiffany Tvrdik, Nicholas Tvrdik and wife Courtney, A.J. Clark, and Michael Tvrdik; great-grandchild, Everly Tvrdik; and brother, Thomas Tvrdik.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 60 years, Glenda Tvrdik; grandson, Kyle Tvrdik; sisters, Joyce Hajovsky and husband Johnny, and Gloria Hobizal and husband Willis; and sister-in-law, Sandy Tvrdik.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 26 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Wayne Flagg officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Tvrdik, A.J. Clark, Michael Clark, Victor Lopez, Cody Popp and Bubba Bomnskie.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Jr. • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.