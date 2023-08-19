Frank James Tvrdik Jr., 83, of Rosharon, passed away on August 14, 2023. He was born on June 22, 1940 in Louise to Frank Sr. and Carmine Tvrdik. Frank was an entrepreneur, great father and husband. He devoted his later years, after retiring, to taking care of his ailing wife.

Frank is survived by his sons, Randall Tvrdik and Ronald Tvrdik and wife Jacci; grandchildren, Tiffany Tvrdik, Nicholas Tvrdik and wife Courtney, A.J. Clark, and Michael Tvrdik; great-grandchild, Everly Tvrdik; and brother, Thomas Tvrdik.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Jr. • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.