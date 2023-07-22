Kathleen Svoboda February 11, 1943- July 15, 2023

Kathleen Svoboda, 80, went to be with our Lord Saturday July 15, 2023. She was born in Houston on February 11, 1943 to Thomas and Dorothy Pryhoda.
Kathleen retired from the post office in 1992. She loved country living, nature and antiques. She loved to cook and entertain for her family. She loved to bird-watch, gardening and sewing. Most recently from La Grange, she moved to Meridian Assisted Living in El Campo in 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Cynthia Fowler, her husband of 22 years Robert Svoboda, and her son Eric Herrell. She is survived by her daughter Denise Herrell Rek (William) of El Campo; step-son Robert Svoboda Jr. (Tammy) of Bradenton, FL; granddaughters Kathlyn, Meredith, and Megan Rek; Brother-in-Law Eddie Fowler of Houston, her niece Angeline Morgan of Houston and her great niece Chelsey Morgan Smith (Chad) and great nephew Christopher Morgan; and Sister-in-law Betty Blaha (John) of Smithville.
Her remains will be interred next to her husband in Smithville at a private family ceremony.
Her family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Meridian Assisted Living, El Campo Memorial Hospital, Houston Hospice of El Campo and her care-givers Linda, Cardasha and Anita for their compassionate care of Kathleen these last few years.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Svoboda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.