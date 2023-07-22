Kathleen Svoboda February 11, 1943- July 15, 2023

Kathleen Svoboda, 80, went to be with our Lord Saturday July 15, 2023. She was born in Houston on February 11, 1943 to Thomas and Dorothy Pryhoda.

Kathleen retired from the post office in 1992. She loved country living, nature and antiques. She loved to cook and entertain for her family. She loved to bird-watch, gardening and sewing. Most recently from La Grange, she moved to Meridian Assisted Living in El Campo in 2019.

