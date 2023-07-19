Vinc J Mach (V.J.) • November 9, 1934 - July 14, 2023

Vinc J Mach (V.J.), 88, of El Campo passed away on July 14, 2023. He was born on November 9, 1934 in Louise, to the Late Vinc and Lucy (Kutach) Mach Sr.
V.J. married the love of his life, Jo Ann Lee Mach on August 10, 1956 and over the next 66 years raised their children and were proud to be a part of their 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchilden lives. He and Jo Ann attended Trinity Lutheran Church which later became Christ Lutheran Church without missing a Sunday service over their 66 years.
V.J. started his salesman career at Foremost Dairy as a route delivery man then Carnation and Oak Farms. He later purchased the El Campo Candy Company from Alvin Roades and established the Mach’s Candy Company in 1982. These were the best years of his life as he was finally working for himself. He traveled to towns in all directions servicing Drive-ins, restaurants, schools, ballparks, hospitals and bars. These were the most important years to the grand-children as they could satisfy their sweet tooth’s right in the back yard at grand-pa and grand-ma’s expense.
V.J. was a faithful Ricebird Fan cheering on his sons and grand-sons over a span of many years and held his season ticket right on the 50 yard line for even longer. He loved attending Astros games and later watching on TV. He loved playing Tarocks, Dominoes and was a fierce competitor at Moon. He enjoyed his drives to the country property to check his cows with Jo Ann and his dog on board. In his later years he spent many hours with Jo Ann by his side watching Westerns and the Astros.
V. J. is survived by his wife of 66 years Jo Ann (Lee) Mach, children Rebecca (Gary) Konarik, Randal (Brenda) Mach, Rhonda Mach Freeman and Kenneth (Sandra) Mach all of El Campo. Grandchildren Nicole (Nick) Beaver, Nathan (Audra) Konarik, Cody (Sarah) Mach, Justin Mach, Lauren (Chris) Wiese, Clint (Chelsey) Willis, Heather (Lance) Reese, Amber (Roman) Antoine, Casey (Macy) Mach, Ross (Kaylin) Mach and Bradley Mach. Great Grand-Children Cade Konarik, Bowyn, Kipton and Brynn Mach, Willow and Laramie Wiese, Tatum and Cole Willis, Wyatt and Waylon Reese, Roman Antoine Jr, Brett Mach, Hudson Mach.
Also survived by Siblings Dorothy Peterson, Annie Mae Brod, Lucy Marie Ustynik, Mary Ann (Ron) Holton, Ray (Liz) Mach. Numerous Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce (Leroy) Venglar and brothers Anton, Delphine, Jerry, Daniel and Edward Mach.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 17 at Triska Funeral Home Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18 at Christ Lutheran Church with Wayne Clements officiating. Interment was at the Lake View Cemetery.
Pallbearers were his grandsons and honorary pallbearers were his granddaughters and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ Lutheran Church (Memorial Fund), Houston Hospice or the charity of their choice.
