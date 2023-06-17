Rosemary Christenberry Petty-Reeves • December 27, 1928 - June 11, 2023

Rosemary Christenberry Petty-Reeves passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on June 11, 2023. She was born to Ike and Fern Christenberry on December 27, 1928. Rosemary was the oldest of 4 children that grew up in the family home in El Campo. She was an honor graduate from El Campo High School in 1945. Upon graduation she traveled alone by train to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn where she met the love of her life Jack Petty. They enjoyed a beautiful marriage of 50+ years. Rosemary and Jack dearly loved their two children: John and Mary Ann. One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren, Rachel, Zach and Hannah, as well as the birth of two great grandchildren. She had a close extended family and they all felt her love and compassion.

When returning to El Campo with her new husband she worked for Fergerson Ranch in Mackey, but her true calling was motherhood. She embraced this job full-time upon the birth of her first child. She continued to support her family by working at Northside Elementary while her children attended college.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.