Julia Vargas Rodriguez • January 9, 1945 - August 18, 2023

Julia Vargas Rodriguez of El Campo entered Heaven’s gates on August 18, 2023 at the age of 78. She was born January 9, 1945 in Los Olivos, Veracruz, to Gregorio and Herlinda Espinosa Vargas.
Julia was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, having given her life to Jesus over 50 years ago, and was baptized in 1974. She was an active member of LV Church for many years. Leading up to her passing, she dedicated her life to spreading the gospel and was truly a pillar in God’s Kingdom. She was a faithful prayer warrior and prayed for many people. She always knew the right words to say and it gave her great joy to mentor and council her friends and family, especially about Jesus.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Julia was a remarkable cook and loved preparing meals for her entire family, especially for holidays and birthdays. Her pride and joy were her children, and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren Jaycie, Tilley, Maverick and Amelia. She talked about them daily and shared how much joy they brought to her heart.
She is survived by her children Jose Rodriguez and wife Sherrie, Pat Flores and husband Phil, and Ester Latapie and husband Mark; grandchildren: Jordan Rodriguez and wife Krystal, Alexis Murphy and husband Taylor, Kelton Rodriguez and wife Terra, Jaycie Latapie, Mason Latapie, Michael Latapie, Randy Vacek, Clayton Vacek, Hannah Vacek, and Hunter Vacek; sister Enriqueta Tovar; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Concepcion Rodriguez, brothers Filiberto, Casimiro, Beto, and Pedro Vargas, and sisters Carlota Perales, Elejia Gonzalez, and Castula Mayorga.
Visitation will be 4 - 8 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at Triska Funeral Home, with a service of prayer and music led by Rev. Moises Rodriguez starting at 6 p.m. The Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at LV Church with Rev. Moises Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow at La Colonia Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Marcello Lagunes, Amilcarito Melgar, Gerardo Cortez Vasquez, Mike Giesalhart, Eluid Guajardo, Billy Drapela. Honorary bearers are Zachary Vargas, Brenda Kosanke, and Richard Hernandez.
Donations in memory of Julia Rodriquez may be made to Liro de Los Valles Church in El Campo.
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, TX 979-543-3681
To plant a tree in memory of Julia • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.