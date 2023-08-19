Julia Vargas Rodriguez • January 9, 1945 - August 18, 2023

Julia Vargas Rodriguez of El Campo entered Heaven’s gates on August 18, 2023 at the age of 78. She was born January 9, 1945 in Los Olivos, Veracruz, to Gregorio and Herlinda Espinosa Vargas.

Julia was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, having given her life to Jesus over 50 years ago, and was baptized in 1974. She was an active member of LV Church for many years. Leading up to her passing, she dedicated her life to spreading the gospel and was truly a pillar in God’s Kingdom. She was a faithful prayer warrior and prayed for many people. She always knew the right words to say and it gave her great joy to mentor and council her friends and family, especially about Jesus.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.