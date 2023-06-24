Thomas (Tommy) David Johnson • December 15, 1951 - June 19, 2023

Thomas (Tommy) David Johnson, 71, of El Campo, peacefully passed away on June 19, 2023. He was born on December 15, 1951, to Cleo Nelvin Johnson and Helen Fern Ellis Johnson. He grew up in and around Lytle, Texas with his parents and sister, Sue.

After graduating high school in Lytle, Texas, he went on to play football on scholarship at New Mexico University, and then at San Angelo State. He went to work at the Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville, and then enjoyed a successful career in sales as a manufacturer’s representative with several companies, capping off his career at Team Associates in Houston.

