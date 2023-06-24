Thomas (Tommy) David Johnson • December 15, 1951 - June 19, 2023

Thomas (Tommy) David Johnson, 71, of El Campo, peacefully passed away on June 19, 2023. He was born on December 15, 1951, to Cleo Nelvin Johnson and Helen Fern Ellis Johnson. He grew up in and around Lytle, Texas with his parents and sister, Sue.
After graduating high school in Lytle, Texas, he went on to play football on scholarship at New Mexico University, and then at San Angelo State. He went to work at the Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville, and then enjoyed a successful career in sales as a manufacturer’s representative with several companies, capping off his career at Team Associates in Houston.
He married Mary Helen McDonald in 1979 and had their son Hunter Thomas Johnson in 1986. Tommy and Mary enjoyed hunting together and bringing Hunter on countless road trips. During that time, he also built many friendships in El Campo. After Mary passed away, Tommy and Hunter spent several years in Houston before moving to El Campo in 2000. Soon thereafter, Tommy met Mary Williamson and they were married in 2005.
Tommy was an avid hunter, enjoying numerous hunting trips throughout his life across the United States, Canada, and Bolivia. He loved many other outdoor activities, including fishing across the world and at his “honey hole” on the bay. He especially enjoyed spending time at San Miguel with his family and friends.
Tommy was great at the things he loved. He was an excellent gardener, and anyone who knew him loved his tomatoes. One of his greatest gifts was his ability to tell a story. But in recent years, when Tommy became a grandfather, he found his greatest joy—his grandkids.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents Cleo and Fern Ellis Johnson and his first wife Mary McDonald Johnson. He is survived by his wife Mary Williamson Johnson; son, Hunter Johnson and wife Elizabeth, and children James, Henry, and Catherine; daughter Laura Williamson Duncan and husband Tyson, and their children Tyson Dove and Mary Margaret; daughter Sarah Williamson Burden and husband Michael, and their children Ila and Harrell; son Thomas Williamson; and sister Cleo Sue Johnson Huntsman and husband Emet (Buster) Huntsman.
Viewing will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, El Campo, followed by the Funeral Service with Rev. Dr. Erin McGee officiating. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Lytle Masonic Cemetery in Lytle, Texas.
Pallbearers are Miltie McDonald Devin, Sean Huntsman, Shelley Huntsman Jones, Jay McDonald, Robert “Chico” McDonald, Touchstone McDonald, Zach Montello, Christopher Raun, Paul Schnake, Brooks Ware, Ryan Ware, and Andrew Webster.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Transplant Foundation or Ronald McDonald House.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.