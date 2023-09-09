Margarita “Margie” H. Galvan August 21, 1942 - August 30, 2023

Margarita “Margie” H. Galvan 81, of El Campo, passed away August 30, 2023. She was born August 21, 1942 in Houston to the late Margarito and Lenore Hernandez.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda (Galvan) Gonzales and husband Johnny, son Edward Galvan and wife Lori, son Bobby Galvan, Grandchildren; Johnny Gonzales Jr., Andy Gonzales and wife Sara, David Gonzales, Bobby Galvan Jr., Pete Dwayne Bobby Galvan, Edward Galvan Jr., Jonathon and Kaitlyn Galvan. Great-grandchildren; Ariana and Nevaeh Gonzales, Elijah and Ella Gonzales, Angelina and Andy Gonzales Jr. Sister, Anita Montemayor and brother Mike Hernandez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.