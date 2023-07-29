Maria “Connie” Ramirez • November 30, 1944 - July 26, 2023

Maria “Connie” Ramirez, 78 of Houston, passed away on July 26, 2023. She was born on November 30, 1944 in El Campo to the late Tomas and Juanita Mireles Delgado.

She is survived by daughter, Emily Bradley and husband David of Houston; son, Christopher Ramirez of Houston; grandchildren, Eddie Shaw, Brittany Johnson, and Andrew Bradley; sisters, Nately Delgado and husband Rito Montalvo; brothers, Gilbert Delgado and wife Maria of Danevang and Thomas Delgado and wife Ellie of Houston.

