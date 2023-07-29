Maria “Connie” Ramirez • November 30, 1944 - July 26, 2023

Maria “Connie” Ramirez, 78 of Houston, passed away on July 26, 2023. She was born on November 30, 1944 in El Campo to the late Tomas and Juanita Mireles Delgado.
She is survived by daughter, Emily Bradley and husband David of Houston; son, Christopher Ramirez of Houston; grandchildren, Eddie Shaw, Brittany Johnson, and Andrew Bradley; sisters, Nately Delgado and husband Rito Montalvo; brothers, Gilbert Delgado and wife Maria of Danevang and Thomas Delgado and wife Ellie of Houston.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mandy Shaw; brother, Elias Delgado, and sisters, Carmel McDonald and Janie D. Guel.
Connie worked for over 20 years as the first friendly face visitors would see at AIM Management, the receptionist. She is fondly remembered by many AIM Alumni to this day. Following her career with AIM, she began a new chapter in caregiving for the elderly. She is cherished to this day by the many families she helped and touched.
Connie enjoyed cooking delicious meals with her family, spending time with her grandsons, listening to Andrew playing guitar and gambling in Lake Charles and Las Vegas.
Rosary will begin at 10 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2023 followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Geoff Cope, Anthony Delgado, Matthew Montalvo, Jaxon Cope, Thomas Delgado, and David Bradley.
To plant a tree in memory of Maria • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.