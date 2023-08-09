Belinda “Bobo” Gonzalez Escamilla September 29, 1969 - August 1, 2023

Belinda “Bobo” Gonzalez Escamilla, 53, of El Campo, passed away August 1, 2023. She was born on September 29, 1969 in El Campo.
She is survived by her mother, Adelayda Tamez Gonzalez of El Campo; children, Edward Gonzalez of El Campo, Adam Lee Gonzalez (Faith) of Bay City and Amanda Leigh Gonzalez of El Campo; grandchildren, Danielltia Gonzalez, Karla Gonzalez, Kaya Gonzalez, Adam Gonzalez Jr., Lenahyanna Gonzalez, Katalia Gonzalez and Draven Gonzalez; sister, Diana Gutierrez (Juan) of Danevang; brothers, Edward Gonzalez Jr. of El Campo and Steven Gonzalez of Danevang and nieces and nephews, Juan Gutierrez Jr. (Brenda), Daniel Gutierrez (Taelor), Erica Ramirez (Noel), E.J. Gonzalez (Amanda), Trystan Gonzalez, Celeste Gonzalez, Jeci Gonzalez, Steven Gonzalez Jr.
