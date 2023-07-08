Terry Wayne Hayden • April 6, 1953 - June 18, 2023

Terry Wayne Hayden, 70, of Lawrenceville, Ga. passed away on June 18, 2023. He was born on April 6, 1953 in Houston to Arnold Kenwood and Virginia Lea Hayden. He was the youngest of four children. Terry was originally from El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School in 1971. Terry went to college in Corpus Christi and received a bachelor’s degree in business where he met the love of his life, Jannie Sue Spruell. They were married on May 1, 1976 for 47 years.

Terry was a chef, he absolutely loved cooking and loved the water, especially the beach. Some of his favorite hobbies were reading books, (science fiction), scuba diving, motorcycles, computers and woodworking, especially using his father’s woodworking lathe. Terry never met a stranger. With his big smile and twinkling blue eyes everyone he met felt comfortable and could carry on a conversation as if they had known each other for years. Everywhere he went it could be on an elevator or line in the grocery store checkout, people would converse with him and have such a good time doing it, you could hear his deep tenor voice resounding in the air with laughter. Terry was a joy to be around and loved people.

