Terry Wayne Hayden • April 6, 1953 - June 18, 2023

Terry Wayne Hayden, 70, of Lawrenceville, Ga. passed away on June 18, 2023. He was born on April 6, 1953 in Houston to Arnold Kenwood and Virginia Lea Hayden. He was the youngest of four children. Terry was originally from El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School in 1971. Terry went to college in Corpus Christi and received a bachelor’s degree in business where he met the love of his life, Jannie Sue Spruell. They were married on May 1, 1976 for 47 years.
Terry was a chef, he absolutely loved cooking and loved the water, especially the beach. Some of his favorite hobbies were reading books, (science fiction), scuba diving, motorcycles, computers and woodworking, especially using his father’s woodworking lathe. Terry never met a stranger. With his big smile and twinkling blue eyes everyone he met felt comfortable and could carry on a conversation as if they had known each other for years. Everywhere he went it could be on an elevator or line in the grocery store checkout, people would converse with him and have such a good time doing it, you could hear his deep tenor voice resounding in the air with laughter. Terry was a joy to be around and loved people.
He was deeply loved by his wife, family and many friends. He will be deeply missed. God has received another angel ... rest in peace!
Terry leaves behind his loving wife Jannie Hayden, brother Robert Leon of Victoria, sister Valda Rose and husband Grover Hargrove of El Campo, and brother Arnold Keith of Austin, sister-in-law Pat and husband of Illinois, and sister-in-law Jennie , and husband of Connecticut. Many nieces and nephews. Please keep this family in prayer. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Jodi Hayden.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery in Houston.
This is a letter written to Aunt Jannie in remembrance of Terry:
Words are not enough to express the sadness brought by news of Uncle Terry’s passing.
I have such good memories of you both. Some important character building memories from my childhood.
For instance, I was afraid of diving until I spent time at your pool in Louisiana and got over my fear. I went back home and passed my swimming certification. Or going up to the top of stone mountain in the cable car in the fog/cloud. We might as well have be on another planet. And in that moment I was in awe; not knowing what was coming next. That feeling got seared into me, and I’ve spent a fair portion of my adult life adventure seeking; trying to recapture those kinds of feelings.
I can quite vividly recall Uncle Terry showing me stuff on the computer. Some video game he made controlling rats in a maze. At that time and age, I was blown away by the fact that someone in my family was able to make a game on the computer. Mom did programming, too, of course, but it was all business and nothing fun like that. That was a big seed for me going down that tech path I did.
Stuff like that became a core part of my identity. I really wish I had a chance to see him at least one more time and reminisce about stuff like that and thank him. I had always envisioned getting my family back that way to meet you both before the girls got too old. Being robbed of that chance brings me a lot of sorrow and regret. But I can count on those wonderful memories and hold them dear on my heart, and tell my girls stories of my youth with you both. And maybe you can tell them too.
He was taken much too soon! I’m sure there is a pit of despair you are in, but please know that you have family ready to support you through this.
Wade, Michelle, Kayleigh and Madison.
