Nan Harriet Martin Lea November 14, 1941 - June 9, 2023

Nan Harriet Martin Lea, 81, of El Campo, passed away June 9, 2023. She was born November 14, 1941 in El Campo to the late Douglas George Martin and Eva Elizabeth Koinm Martin.
Nan was a lifelong member of First Christian Church where she was a Diaconate and member of the Social Committee. She graduated from El Campo High School, where she and her sister Jan were always thought to be twins. She worked at Walmart for many years where she made many friends and would always have a smile for everyone. She always loved to paint and do other creative projects. Thursday afternoon dominoes with brother Pete, sister Sue and brother-in-law Jimmy was always enjoyed. Anytime there was a family gathering you would find her at the domino table giving them a run for their money. Her world famous banana pudding will be greatly missed. Everyone knew when she showed up with that big yellow bowl exactly what was in it and couldn’t wait to have some. She was proud of her family and all the many memories they made through the years. She is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
