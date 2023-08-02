Roy Ross Boone November 4, 1947 - July 27, 2023

Roy Ross Boone, 75, of El Campo, passed away July 27, 2023. He was born in El Campo on November 4, 1947 to the late Charlie and Annie Noska Boone. Roy was a Navy Veteran. He worked for the City of El Campo for 27 years and was a supervisor for the Parks Department.
He is survived by his daughters, Bonny Boone and Amy Wooldridge and husband Justin, all of El Campo; grandchildren, Chase, Michael, Kiley, Carter, Travis, Shalyn, J.J. and Toni; great-granddaughter, Malani and brothers, Jimmie Boone and wife Evelyn and Robert Boone and wife Dale.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dondie Boone and brother, Henry Boone.
Pallbearers will be Robert Boone, Justin Wooldridge, Jimmie Boone, Jeffery Boone, Ricky Boone, Chase Salas and Joe Martinez Jr.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 3 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Services begin at 10 a.m. Friday, August 4 at Triska Funeral Home. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
