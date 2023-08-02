Roy Ross Boone November 4, 1947 - July 27, 2023

Roy Ross Boone, 75, of El Campo, passed away July 27, 2023. He was born in El Campo on November 4, 1947 to the late Charlie and Annie Noska Boone. Roy was a Navy Veteran. He worked for the City of El Campo for 27 years and was a supervisor for the Parks Department.

He is survived by his daughters, Bonny Boone and Amy Wooldridge and husband Justin, all of El Campo; grandchildren, Chase, Michael, Kiley, Carter, Travis, Shalyn, J.J. and Toni; great-granddaughter, Malani and brothers, Jimmie Boone and wife Evelyn and Robert Boone and wife Dale.

Service information

Aug 3
Visitation
Thursday, August 3, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Triska Funeral Home
612 Merchant Street
El Campo-3440, TX 77437
Aug 4
Funeral Service
Friday, August 4, 2023
10:00AM
Triska Funeral Home
612 Merchant Street
El Campo-3440, TX 77437
