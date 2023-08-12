Rose Ellender Sablatura of Louise passed away on August 9, 2023 at the age of 89. She was born April 26, 1934 in Sulpher, La. to Ellis and Alita Richard Ellender. She and her late husband Jerome owned and operated Sablatura’s Grocery in Louise, and she continued to work until retiring in 1994.
She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Sablatura (Walter Ferris) of Louise, and Donna Knapp of Ok.; sons Richard Sablatura of Louise and Chuck Arney of Ok.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerome Sablatura, son Tommy Sablatura and her siblings.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Triska Funeral Home. A Parish Rosary will be recited 9:30 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at St. Procopius Catholic Church in Louise. The Funeral Mass will follow the Rosary at 10 a.m. with Rev. Wayne Flagg officiating. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Ganado.
Serving as pallbearers are Thomas Cranek, Chris Supak, John Crowell, Dale Crowell, John Roades, and Steve Reyna. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Carlass and Michael Bonner.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Procopius Catholic Church, Louise.
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, TX 979-543-3681.
