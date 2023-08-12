Rose Ellender Sablatura of Louise passed away on August 9, 2023 at the age of 89. She was born April 26, 1934 in Sulpher, La. to Ellis and Alita Richard Ellender. She and her late husband Jerome owned and operated Sablatura’s Grocery in Louise, and she continued to work until retiring in 1994.

She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Sablatura (Walter Ferris) of Louise, and Donna Knapp of Ok.; sons Richard Sablatura of Louise and Chuck Arney of Ok.

