Valeria Ruth Bezdek Broughton February 2, 1927-July 18, 2023

Valeria Ruth Bezdek Broughton, 96 of Pasadena, Tex. passed away on July 18, 2023. She was married to Robert Broughton for 74 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Services are as follows, visitation 5 - 8 p.m. Monday July 24 at Pasadena Funeral Chapel, Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at St. Clare in Clear Lake, burial 1:30 p.m. St. Procopius, Louise.

