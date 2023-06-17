Gerald Eugene Chromcak, 78, of El Campo, passed away June 15, 2023. He was born on April 27, 1945 in El Campo to the late Jerome and Bernice Payne Chromcak. Gerald was a U.S. Army Veteran and an international document supervisor for airline cargo until his retirement in 2007.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Baker Chromcak of El Campo; daughter, Shannon Boudreaux and husband Joe of Houma, LA; son, Gregory Chromcak and wife Janie of Hockley; sister, Elaine Mason of El Campo; grandchildren, Chance, Cade, Kyle, Sydney, Brad Jr., Joshua, Mystoria, Rayme, Jake, Blain and Collier; five great-grandchildren and niece and nephews, Laurel Lancaster, Blake Lurker and Lance Lurker.
