Gerald Eugene Chromcak, 78, of El Campo, passed away June 15, 2023. He was born on April 27, 1945 in El Campo to the late Jerome and Bernice Payne Chromcak. Gerald was a U.S. Army Veteran and an international document supervisor for airline cargo until his retirement in 2007.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Baker Chromcak of El Campo; daughter, Shannon Boudreaux and husband Joe of Houma, LA; son, Gregory Chromcak and wife Janie of Hockley; sister, Elaine Mason of El Campo; grandchildren, Chance, Cade, Kyle, Sydney, Brad Jr., Joshua, Mystoria, Rayme, Jake, Blain and Collier; five great-grandchildren and niece and nephews, Laurel Lancaster, Blake Lurker and Lance Lurker.

Service information

Jun 20
Visitation
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
9:00AM
First Christian Church
205 W. West St.
El Campo, TX 77437
Jun 20
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
10:00AM
First Christian Church
205 W. West St.
El Campo, TX 77437
