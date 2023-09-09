Norma Wynell Roddy Graham November 1, 1941 - September 5, 2023

Norma Wynell Roddy Graham, 81 of El Campo, passed away on September 5, 2023. She was born on November 1, 1941 to the late Roy and Agnes McKey Roddy.
She attended El Campo High School, and later attended Cosmetology school and received her nail technician license. She practiced her passion of being a nail technician for many years until she retired.
Some of Norma’s favorite things were hanging out at the bay camping and deer camp drinking a cold one and listening to country music. She also was known for collecting jewelry and always loved having her nails done. While her stay at the nursing home, she loved playing Chicken Foot dominoes.
She is survived by her husband Claude Ray Graham; sons, Leslie Graham and wife Tina, Dale Graham and wife Marla, and daughter, Tammie Mazander and husband Jimmy; two grandchildren, Taylor Graham and wife Audrey, and Heather Simons; two great grandchildren, Liam Simons and Ryver Graham; and a brother, Lawrence Roddy and wife Lettilyn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers LeeRoy and wife Sue, and Douglas Roddy and wife Linda.
Visitation will begin on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Shannon Lambert officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Philip’s School Endowment Fund in the name of Liam Simons and Ryver Graham.
