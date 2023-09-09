Norma Wynell Roddy Graham November 1, 1941 - September 5, 2023

Norma Wynell Roddy Graham, 81 of El Campo, passed away on September 5, 2023. She was born on November 1, 1941 to the late Roy and Agnes McKey Roddy.

She attended El Campo High School, and later attended Cosmetology school and received her nail technician license. She practiced her passion of being a nail technician for many years until she retired.

To send flowers to the family of Norma Graham, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.