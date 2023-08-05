James W. Cox Jr. December 1, 1932 - August 2, 2023

James W. Cox, Jr., 90 of Victoria, passed away on August 2, 2023. He was born on December 1, 1932 in Overton to the late James W. Sr. and Mae Ellis Cox. He served in US Navy for five years and the US Air Force for four years.

James graduated from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio with his Masters. He was a Professor for 25 years at Wharton County Junior College. He served as President for the Wharton County Teachers Credit Union for four years.

Service information

Aug 7
Visitation
Monday, August 7, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Triska Funeral Home
612 Merchant Street
El Campo-3440, TX 77437
Aug 7
Funeral Service
Monday, August 7, 2023
11:00AM
Triska Funeral Home
612 Merchant Street
El Campo-3440, TX 77437
