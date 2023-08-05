James W. Cox Jr. December 1, 1932 - August 2, 2023

James W. Cox, Jr., 90 of Victoria, passed away on August 2, 2023. He was born on December 1, 1932 in Overton to the late James W. Sr. and Mae Ellis Cox. He served in US Navy for five years and the US Air Force for four years.
James graduated from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio with his Masters. He was a Professor for 25 years at Wharton County Junior College. He served as President for the Wharton County Teachers Credit Union for four years.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judy Cox of Victoria; son, Rod Cox and wife Debbie of Cibolo; grandchildren, Devin Cox, Ryan Cox, and Tommy Cox; and five great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Flo Lambeth; and sons, Randy Cox and Frank Daniel Cox.
Visitation will begin on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Doug Richardson and Pastor Jack Justus officiating. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Walter Lilie, Jr., Deron Lilie, Devin Cox, Tommy Cox, Scott Glass, and Greg Dukes.
Memorial donations in memory of James, may be made to: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or First Christian Church in Victoria, 2105 Ben Jordan St., Victoria, TX 77901.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
