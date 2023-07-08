Kathleen “Kathy” Vajdos May 31, 1938 - June 27, 2023

“Oh God” were her last words as Kathy began her ascent into Heaven to meet God her Creator. She was a loving soul. She did everything for her family and always put them first above herself. A simple woman with abundant goodness. She had many family members and friends who loved her, and Louise, provided a happy life with husband Gus and kids Tony and Sheila by her side.

She was born May 31, 1938, in North Hampton, Mass. She met her loving husband Gus when he was in the service stationed in Mass. They celebrated 63 years of a blissful marriage until Gus’ passing in July 2021. A few days before Gus passed, he told his beloved Kathy in a shallow voice “don’t wait too long”, meaning come to Heaven as quick as you can to be with me. They were beautiful words he spoke and it certainly did not take her long to join him. Thankfully they are reunited with each other and are loving being together in God’s Kingdom.

