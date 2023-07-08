Kathleen “Kathy” Vajdos May 31, 1938 - June 27, 2023

“Oh God” were her last words as Kathy began her ascent into Heaven to meet God her Creator. She was a loving soul. She did everything for her family and always put them first above herself. A simple woman with abundant goodness. She had many family members and friends who loved her, and Louise, provided a happy life with husband Gus and kids Tony and Sheila by her side.
She was born May 31, 1938, in North Hampton, Mass. She met her loving husband Gus when he was in the service stationed in Mass. They celebrated 63 years of a blissful marriage until Gus’ passing in July 2021. A few days before Gus passed, he told his beloved Kathy in a shallow voice “don’t wait too long”, meaning come to Heaven as quick as you can to be with me. They were beautiful words he spoke and it certainly did not take her long to join him. Thankfully they are reunited with each other and are loving being together in God’s Kingdom.
Kathy was quite the homemaker. She was always cooking for her family the best meals ever. Her homemade desserts were delicious and there were many beaters licked by her children. Kathy was pure goodness and always lived her life according to God’s Ten Commandments without ever stumbling. Kathy provided much laughter to us all especially her reactions when Gus picked on her to make her mad on purpose and smiled while doing so with a twinkle in his eyes. A sign going into their home says “Beware of Wife”, but it was all in good humor. All who knew Kathy and Gus got a kick out of the pair’s funny wit when together.
Kathy was Catholic in faith and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Faith and love were instilled by her to her children Tony and Sheila, which is a blessed gift from a mother. She was overboard with love and goodness toward her only grandchild, granddaughter Erin. What a loving bond they shared. Erin will miss not speaking to her Grammy two or three times a day. Erin is a better person because of the love and teachings of her Grammy.
Kathy was beautifully made as she entered this life and then departed. She joined Heaven with her husband, mother, brothers, sisters, other family members and friends. We could never sum up all the joy she brought to our lives. The family wants to thank all of you who were a part of this extraordinary woman’s life. So many of us will miss her, and life will never be the same, but she is resting in the arms of Jesus where she belongs.
She is survived by her son Tony Vajdos and wife Davee, daughter Sheila Thompson and husband Bob, granddaughter Erin Pope. It is with love that we celebrate this woman’s life. Thanks to all who shared in the care of Kathy. She was a friend to all, and all were a friend to her. Just saying goodbye for now. See you in Heaven our sweet Kathy.
The family will be planning a Memorial Service / Celebration of Life for Kathy in early Fall. Details will be put in the paper prior to her service. All are welcome to attend in her honor.
