Guadalupe Ortiz Sr. • May 24, 1950 - June 26, 2023

Guadalupe Ortiz, Sr. passed away June 26, 2023 at the age of 73. He was born May 24, 1950 in Louise, Texas to the late Jesus and Dominga Herrera Ortiz. Guadalupe was drafted into the U S Army in February of 1971. He was a Vietnam War Veteran. After returning to El Campo he spent the next 34 years being a rough neck in the oil fields, a job he didn’t want to give up as he enjoyed his work. On Friday nights he could be found cheering the Ricebirds on. And when not watching the Ricebirds he enjoyed watching the Long Horns, Astros and Cowboys play. He watched game shows and completing word searches. He could often be found trying to hit it lucky with scratch off tickets. Another pass time he was fond of was playing pool with his family and friends, and where ever he was you could hear honky tonk and oldies playing with Dwight Yoakum as a particular favorite.
Guadalupe is survived by his sons, Guadalupe Ortiz, Jr (Stacy) and Joseph Ortiz both of El Campo; daughters, Brenda Ortiz and Laura Ortiz of El Campo; brothers, Julian Ortiz (Rosa) of El Campo and Isabell Ortiz (Rose) of Victoria; sister, Natalia Ortiz of El Campo; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Dominga Ortiz; brothers, Michael Ortiz, Candelario Ortiz, Steven Ortiz, Terry Ortiz; sisters, Janie Diaz, Susie Villafuerte, Carmen Torres, Mary Gallardo and grandson, Joseph Lee Ortiz, Jr.
