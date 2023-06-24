Pearl Cantu January 1, 1974 - May 9, 2023

Pearl Cantu, age 49, of Glen Flora passed away May 9, 2023 in Galveston. She was born January 1, 1974 in El Campo to the late Geneviene C. and Aldelberto D. Cantu.
She is survived by her husband, Mariano Flores of Glen Flora, son, Adam D. Abelar, Jr from Glen Flora; daughters, Aries Escamilla of El Campo, Azalea D. Leal and husband John M. Leal of El Campo, Agatha S. Abelar of Glen Flora; brothers, Robert L. Cantu and husband Albert Cuevas of Houston, Christopher Cantu of Fremont NE.; sister, Theresa A. Cantu of El Campo as well as 6 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aldelberto and Geneviene Cantu; son, Anthony Cruz; sister, Josephina A. Cantu and sister-in-law, Patty G. Cantu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.