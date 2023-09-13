Ernest Way Hyer III (Butch) • February 12, 1948 - September 8, 2023

Ernest Way Hyer III (Butch), 75, of El Campo, passed away September 8, 2023 from Alzheimer’s. He was born on February 12, 1948 in Matagorda to the late Ernest and Vivian Wilson Hyer. Ernest served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a switchman for Southwestern Bell which was later AT&T before he retired in 2010. He was a devoted husband, brother, uncle, loving dad, grandfather and coach. He enjoyed hunting, sports, and making memories with his family and friends. Butch also loved coaching Girls Little League Softball and did so for many years.
He is survived by his daughters, Mara Kemp and husband Troy of Katy, Dezda Yohana and husband Jay of Hot Springs, and Salinda Hyer of El Campo; eight grandchildren, Allyssa Yohana and husband Colin Majoney, Jonah Yohana, Zohe Howard and husband Nathaniel, Reece Kemp, Vivian Wenglar, Kaleb Yohana, Kyle Kemp, and Aaron Yohana; great-grandchildren, Magnolia and Danika Howard; sibling, Gary Hyer of Brazoria; nieces, Paige and Caitlyn and faithful companion, Buddy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.