Jay Moore Kennedy • January 19, 1944 - July 23, 2023

Jay Moore Kennedy, 79, of Bay City passed away July 23, 2023. He was born January 19, 1944, in El Campo to the late John William Kennedy and Grace Kathryn Mooney Kennedy. He was raised in El Campo where he established Mid Coast Distributing, (Anheuser-Busch) and Aqua Beverage (Ozarka Water). Jay was a panel chairman for Anheuser-Busch and had many accolades throughout his business career. After retirement in 2000, Jay served as a board member of the Matagorda County Appraisal District.

Jay enjoyed coaching his kids in youth sports and cheering on his children and grandkids in all of their endeavors. In his spare time, he indulged in reading and was an avid history and sports buff. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He organized the annual Kennedy family Christmas Rummikub Tournament and grilled the best hamburgers.

