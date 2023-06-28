Aurelia “Gloria” Cruz • July 27, 1944 - June 25, 2023

Aurelia “Gloria” Cruz, 78, of Edna, passed away June 25, 2023. She was born on July 27, 1944 in Hillje to the late Pedro Garza Jr. and Mary Soria Garza. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and St. Robert’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Abel Cruz of Edna; son, Richard Cruz and wife Gina of Rosharon; daughter Rebecca Rodriguez Lima and husband Manuel of El Campo, son, Abel J. Cruz of Tres Palacios; granddaughters, Krista Polanco and husband Jorge of San Antonio, Samantha Cruz and Artemio Vega of El Campo, Chelsea Pena and husband Joey of Victoria, Alayna and Avery Cruz of Rosharon, Deanna Aguilar and wife Cassie of San Antonio; grandsons, Jesse Aguilar of El Campo, Aaron Aguilar and wife Estela of Edinberg; two great-granddaughters, Natalie Ramirez and Jazlynn Reane Gonzalez Aguilar; siblings, John S. Garza of El Campo, Pedro Garza of Kempner, Joe Garza and wife Deborah of El Campo, Esperanza Garza of El Campo, Victor Garza and wife Rosie of Zamora, Mich. Mexico.
