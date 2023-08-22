Rosa Maria Hernandez

Rosa Maria Hernandez, 70, of Schulenburg, formally of El Campo, entered Heavens Gates on August 20, 2023. She was born on April 26, 1953 in Edinburg, Texas to the late Santos Ortiz-Gomez and Elena Carranza Ortiz.

Survivors include her husband, Luis Hernandez of Louise; daughters, Rose Mary Labay and husband Brandon of El Campo and Luisa Hernandez and husband Nick of Louise; son, Mark Anthony Ortiz Sr. of El Campo; grandchildren, Mark Anthony Ortiz Jr., Michael Anthony Ortiz, Larissa Hernandez, Jaden Hernandez, Nick Hernandez Jr., Nicole Hernandez, and Alexus Perez; great-grandchildren, Kyla and Reyes Perez; sisters, Linda Reyna, Leanor Ortiz, and Rosalva Garcia and brothers, Robert and Oscar Ortiz.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosa Hernandez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.