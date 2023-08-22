Rosa Maria Hernandez, 70, of Schulenburg, formally of El Campo, entered Heavens Gates on August 20, 2023. She was born on April 26, 1953 in Edinburg, Texas to the late Santos Ortiz-Gomez and Elena Carranza Ortiz.
Survivors include her husband, Luis Hernandez of Louise; daughters, Rose Mary Labay and husband Brandon of El Campo and Luisa Hernandez and husband Nick of Louise; son, Mark Anthony Ortiz Sr. of El Campo; grandchildren, Mark Anthony Ortiz Jr., Michael Anthony Ortiz, Larissa Hernandez, Jaden Hernandez, Nick Hernandez Jr., Nicole Hernandez, and Alexus Perez; great-grandchildren, Kyla and Reyes Perez; sisters, Linda Reyna, Leanor Ortiz, and Rosalva Garcia and brothers, Robert and Oscar Ortiz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Eumenia Ortiz, Lucila Montes and Olivia Ortiz and brothers, Santos Ortiz Jr. and Nicholas Ortiz.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the LV church on the West Loop with Moises Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow at La Colonia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Luis Hernandez, Mark Ortiz Sr., Michael Anthony Ortiz, Oscar Ortiz, Nick Hernandez, Jaden Hernandez, and Brandon Labay.
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, Texas 979-543-3681.
