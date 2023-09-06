Wanda Nadine Brod • July 20, 1934 - September 4, 2023

Wanda Nadine Brod peacefully passed away September 4, 2023 in Weimer. She was born July 20, 1934 in El Campo to the late Lois N. Plant and William Taft Aber.
Wanda is survived by her granddaughter, Donna Tesch and husband Bruce of Columbus; four great grandchildren, Tara Vickers and husband Seth, Zachary Tesch and wife Kari, Jessica Franco and husband Marc and Hunter Tesch and wife Lynden; seven great great grandchildren, Jaxon, Nathan and Natalie, Chandler, Zander, Charlie and Chloe.
She was preceded in death by her father, William, Taft Aber; mother, Lois Arnold; step-father, Ben Arnold, husband, Donald Brod, sons, Harley Brod and Kirk Brod; grandson, Jason Brod and brother, Merle Aber.
Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Wheeler Funeral Home with services beginning at 1 p.m. Officiating the service will be Danny Aber. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zachary Tesch, Hunter Tesch, Seth Vickers, Marc Franco, Donnie Roddy and Mike Ryan.
Memorial donations in Memory of Wanda may be made to St. Anthony’s Catholic School, 635 Bonham St., Columbus, TX 78934.
To plant a tree in memory of Wanda • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
