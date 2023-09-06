Wanda Nadine Brod • July 20, 1934 - September 4, 2023

Wanda Nadine Brod peacefully passed away September 4, 2023 in Weimer. She was born July 20, 1934 in El Campo to the late Lois N. Plant and William Taft Aber.

Wanda is survived by her granddaughter, Donna Tesch and husband Bruce of Columbus; four great grandchildren, Tara Vickers and husband Seth, Zachary Tesch and wife Kari, Jessica Franco and husband Marc and Hunter Tesch and wife Lynden; seven great great grandchildren, Jaxon, Nathan and Natalie, Chandler, Zander, Charlie and Chloe.

