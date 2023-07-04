Oralia A. Gutierrez • January 12, 1935 - June 30, 2023

Oralia A. Gutierrez, of El Campo, died June 30, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born on January 12, 1935 in Maxwell to the late Blas Alvarez Sr. and Juanita Martinez Alvarez.
She is survived by her sons, Guillermo Gutierrez Jr. and Hector Gutierrez (Esther); daughter, Berta Canales (David); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Gutierrez; grandchildren, Kim Reyna (Jesse) of El Campo, Joshua Canales (Desiree) of El Campo, Joseph Canales (Andrea Munoz) of Fort Worth, Melissa Barker (Will Drewrey) of Rosenberg, Ryan Gutierrez (Jovana) of El Campo, Kayla Gutierrez of Victoria, Justin Gutierrez of El Campo, Dylan Gutierrez of El Campo, Melinda Gutierrez of El Campo, Jimmie Gutierrez of San Antonio, Amy Gutierrez of El Campo, Katie Almaguer of Louise and Monica Almaguer (Jeremy) of El Campo; 22 great- grandchildren and siblings, Elisa Cisneros, Dina Vasquez, Hector Alvarez, Blas Alvarez Jr. and Tibaldo Alvarez.
