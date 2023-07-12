Johnny Bernard Dornak • February 3, 1942 - July 3, 2023

Johnny Bernard Dornak, 81, of Wharton passed away on July 3, 2023 at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. He was born on February 3, 1942 in El Campo,to the late John and Rosie Shimek Dornak.

Johnny grew up in Pledger and then El Campo, where he graduated from El Campo High School in 1960. He attended and graduated from Wharton County Junior College then attended and graduated with a degree in History from Sam Houston State University. He started his teaching career for one year then moved to El Campo School District where he taught school and drove a school bus for several years. He then began his career with Gulf Coast Medical Center and El Campo Memorial Hospitals a purchasing agent for many years until he started his career in home repairs until retirement in 2013.

