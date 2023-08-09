Enriqueta Rodriguez April 13, 1935 - August 5, 2023

Enriqueta Rodriguez, 88, of El Campo, passed away on August 5, 2023. She was born on April 13, 1935 in Harlingen to Manuel and Antonia Vega.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Acencion Rodriguez; sister, Juana Rodriguez; son, Bernardino Rodriguez; daughter-in-law, Jane Rodriguez; grandchildren, Gary and Katie Rodriguez, Rhonda Rodriguez, Glen and Veronica Rodriguez, Marisa Rodriguez and Gabrielle Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Lucas Rodriguez, Corri Rodriguez, Jakub Rodriguez, Jolie Ortiz, Cayla Rodriguez, Chon Rodriguez, Chelsea Rodriguez, Jaren Garcia, Christopher Gonzales, Julias Gonzales, Jayden Rodriguez, Marky Garcia, and Jacob Garcia.
Enriqueta was preceded in death by her parents; son, Manuel Rodriguez; daughter, Katherine Rodriguez and grandson, John Rodriguez. As well as five brothers and two sisters.
Enriqueta was known for generous nature and fiery spirit. She was quick to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh as well. She loved to feed her family and no one left her house hungry. She loved to sew and made several beautiful quilts and pillow cases. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and never forgot a single birthday or anniversary. She will be greatly missed. You are gone, but thank you for all the soft sweet things you left behind, in my home, in my head, in my heart.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9 at Triska Funeral Home with the Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 9 a.m., Thursday August 10 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Rodriguez, Jakub Rodriguez, Jaren Garcia, Christopher Gonzales, Julias Gonzales, and Jayden Rodriguez.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
