Enriqueta Rodriguez April 13, 1935 - August 5, 2023

Enriqueta Rodriguez, 88, of El Campo, passed away on August 5, 2023.  She was born on April 13, 1935 in Harlingen to Manuel and Antonia Vega.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Acencion Rodriguez; sister, Juana Rodriguez; son, Bernardino Rodriguez; daughter-in-law, Jane Rodriguez; grandchildren, Gary and Katie Rodriguez, Rhonda Rodriguez, Glen and Veronica Rodriguez, Marisa Rodriguez and Gabrielle Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Lucas Rodriguez, Corri Rodriguez, Jakub Rodriguez, Jolie Ortiz, Cayla Rodriguez, Chon Rodriguez, Chelsea Rodriguez, Jaren Garcia, Christopher Gonzales, Julias Gonzales, Jayden Rodriguez, Marky Garcia, and Jacob Garcia.

