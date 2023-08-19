Michael Nolan Braden • March 27, 1960 - August 10, 2023

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Michael Nolan Braden, “Pops,” entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Thursday, August 10, 2023. He was 63.

Michael was born to James and Thalia Braden in Corpus Christi on March 27, 1960. On January 7, 1984 he married the love of his life Rebecca Leann Roome. Together they raised two sons, Douglas and Wesley Braden.

