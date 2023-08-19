Michael Nolan Braden • March 27, 1960 - August 10, 2023

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Michael Nolan Braden, “Pops,” entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Thursday, August 10, 2023. He was 63.
Michael was born to James and Thalia Braden in Corpus Christi on March 27, 1960. On January 7, 1984 he married the love of his life Rebecca Leann Roome. Together they raised two sons, Douglas and Wesley Braden.
Pops was an infectious person who could always bring a smile to those around him. He loved to sing and was passionate about his work at Louise ISD. He loved his family (especially his grandchildren) and will be sorely missed until we are restored with him in Heaven.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother Thalia. He is survived by his wife Rebecca of Louise, his children and their wives Douglas and Katie of Spring, and Wesley and Rachael of New Braunfels, his grandchildren Levi, Beverly, Evan, and Miles, his father James of Victoria, his brother and his wife Patrick and Michelle of Gonzales, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday September 23, 2023 in the Louise High School gym (505 Hackberry St. Louise, TX 77455).
