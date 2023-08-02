Betty J. Muzik, 77, of Louise, passed away on July 21, 2023. She was born on May 20, 1946 in Loraine to the late Fred Zmeskal and Frances Robertson Zmeskal.

Betty enjoyed caring for others, as she spent years employed as a nurse aide, home health worker and the owner-operator of a home based daycare.

