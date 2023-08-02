Betty J. Muzik, 77, of Louise, passed away on July 21, 2023. She was born on May 20, 1946 in Loraine to the late Fred Zmeskal and Frances Robertson Zmeskal.
Betty enjoyed caring for others, as she spent years employed as a nurse aide, home health worker and the owner-operator of a home based daycare.
Her memory will be forever carved in the hearts and minds of her numerous friends in the Louise area.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Muzik and wife Christine of East Bernard, and Brandon Muzik and wife Elizabeth of Lindale; four grandchildren; one step-grandchild and sister, Annette Herring of Chandler.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cyril Muzik Jr. and brother, Bill Zmeskal.
Private services will be held with the family.
