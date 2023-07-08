Darlene DiDi Orsak Lisius • March 6, 1961 - July 2, 2023

Darlene, DiDi, Orsak Lisius, 62, went to her heavenly home, July 2, 2023. She was born at Nightingale Hospital in El Campo on March 6, 1961, to Otto and Rosalie Baklik Orsak.

To summarize a person’s life in a few paragraphs is impossible, as life is made up of all the small, everyday moments that create the lasting ripples for all those around them. Darlene’s life was filled with countless little things that have forever touched those she loved, her smile, her kindness, her laugh, her abundant love, her giving heart and her love for life are just a few things she shared. Most of all, her faith and her love for God made up her core and she held firm to it to the very end. She showed this love to those around her with her generous heart, always thinking of others.

