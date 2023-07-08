Darlene DiDi Orsak Lisius • March 6, 1961 - July 2, 2023

Darlene, DiDi, Orsak Lisius, 62, went to her heavenly home, July 2, 2023. She was born at Nightingale Hospital in El Campo on March 6, 1961, to Otto and Rosalie Baklik Orsak.
To summarize a person’s life in a few paragraphs is impossible, as life is made up of all the small, everyday moments that create the lasting ripples for all those around them. Darlene’s life was filled with countless little things that have forever touched those she loved, her smile, her kindness, her laugh, her abundant love, her giving heart and her love for life are just a few things she shared. Most of all, her faith and her love for God made up her core and she held firm to it to the very end. She showed this love to those around her with her generous heart, always thinking of others.
Her heart filled with joy becoming a mother to son, Joey, and daughter, Crystal, and later as a guardian to Malana, Kaila and Alexis. She welcomed the role without hesitation showing them the things around them were blessings, things they would never forget. Her heart grew even more when she married Donald Lisius and they blended their families together. They created 23 years of memories together building a life they loved, being together for everything, laughing and enjoying not only their lives, but their children’s lives as well.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Donald, her children, Joey Orsak (Hayley) of El Campo, Crystal Lee (Jesse) of El Campo, Malana Orsak of El Campo, Kaila Orsak of San Antonio, Alexis Mendoza of Ganado, Coryne Hendricks (Kevin) of George West, Shane Lisius of Colorado Springs, Colo. ; grandchildren Robert Montes, Mason Orsak, Kaden Orsak, Cameron Lee, Christian Grube, Jewelia Grube, Cooper Shipp, Meggan Hendricks, Aurora Hendricks, and Adelaide Lisius; brothers Robert Orsak of Louise, and Clifford Orsak (Jenny) of Bastrop and sister-in-law Anna Longhin (Tom) of Edna; also numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews that she held close to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Rosalie Orsak, brothers Johnny Orsak and Glenn Orsak and stepdaughter, Meggan Grube.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at St. Procopius Catholic Church in Louise with memorial Mass following at 10 a.m.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Darlene • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.