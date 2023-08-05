Sandra Marie Kocian May 17, 1946 - August 2, 2023

Sandra Marie Kocian, age 77, of El Campo passed away August 2, 2023 in Hillje. She was born May 17, 1946 to the late Charles and Juanita Stansberry Webb.
Sandra was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing but most of all loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She is survived by daughter, Connie Segree and husband Mike of El Campo; sons, Mark Kocian and wife Jan of Louise, Rick Kocian of Ganado; grandchildren, Paul, Chad, Dustin, Robert, Garrett, Lane, Lakkin. Kenny, Lindsay, Stephanie, Kalvin, Derek, Whitney, Courtney, Tyler, Christian Johnathan and Destiny, 32 great grandchildren; sister, Carol Randles of Bandera. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnnie Kocian; son, Daniel John Kocian; brother, David Ruby and sister, Katy Yarber.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Grace Point Community Church with services beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kalvin Kocian, Chad Kocian, Paul Kocian, Kenny Kocian, Tyler Kocian and Lane Kocian. Honorary pallbearers will be Robby Kocian, Dustin Kocian, Garrett Kocian, Johnathan Kocian, Christian Kocian and Derek Segree.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Kocian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.