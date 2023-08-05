Sandra Marie Kocian May 17, 1946 - August 2, 2023

Sandra Marie Kocian, age 77, of El Campo passed away August 2, 2023 in Hillje. She was born May 17, 1946 to the late Charles and Juanita Stansberry Webb.

Sandra was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing but most of all loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

