Shirley Ann Morton Piwonka • July 9, 1936 - July 3, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Ann Morton Piwonka, esteemed matriarch of the Piwonka family. Born on July 9, 1936, Shirley left us peacefully on July 6, 2023. She had many hobbies that kept her busy such as planting flowers, tending to her yard, painting, taking care of her pets, and visiting with her many friends Her grace, kindness, sense of humor, and unwavering love for her family will forever be remembered. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Rosie Morton, son Stanley Piwonka Jr. and brother, Alvin Morton. Her legacy will live on through her brother Benny Morton, sister Maxine Priesmeyer (Alfred) and children Randy Piwonka (Doris), Donna Weeks (Brian) and Mark Piwonka (Lisa) as well as her 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was and will forever be remembered as a beacon of strength, love and dedication. We take comfort in knowing she is at peace now, and her memory will forever be etched in our hearts.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15 at Triska Funeral Home with memorial services following at 11 a.m.
